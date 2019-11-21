RALEIGH —
‘Twas the week before
Thanksgiving
And all through the state.
The turkeys were frightened
They’d end up on your plate.
We look back at the record
of 2019.
No budget or great victories
Just lacklusters what we’ve
seen.
The economy was good
Most were working and spend
ing.
We welcomed new neighbors
And we weren’t just pretend
ing.
Lawmakers came and went
To everyone’s delight.
In the longest of sessions
Throughout ‘twas a fight.
Not a lot was accomplished
They just couldn’t agree.
Working behind their closed
doors where we couldn’t see.
Cooper’s veto got a workout
and can finally rest.
Despite a little trickery
Most vetoes passed the test.
Voter fraud was uncovered
We felt quite appalled.
Voting rights are important
So a new election was called.
The courts were quite active
The stars of this year.
Judges don’t like gerrymander
ing
They’ve made that quite clear.
The buzz ‘bout politics
You heard on the street.
Opened heated divisions
And brought speedy retreat.
Most of tried our very best
To ignore the uncivil tone we
saw grow.
This just isn’t the North
Carolina
We all want to know.
Whether over the river and
through the woods
Just loosen your belt and get
ready to feast.
Be it grandma’s or with family
or friends
Whatever you do, please
share with the least.
So we gather at table
Passing turkey and dressing.
Among those near and dear
Giving thanks for our bless
ings.
Raise a glass to the land of the
longleaf pine
Where the weak grow strong
and the strong grow great.
We are thankful to live
Down home in the
Old North State.
Tom Campbell is former assistant North Carolina state treasurer and is creator/host of NC SPIN, a weekly statewide TV discussion of N.C. issues that airs on UNC-TV main channel Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m.
