RALEIGH —

‘Twas the week before

      Thanksgiving

And all through the state.

The turkeys were frightened

They’d end up on your plate.

We look back at the record

         of 2019.

No budget or great victories

Just lacklusters what we’ve

      seen.

The economy was good

Most were working and spend

      ing.

We welcomed new neighbors

And we weren’t just pretend

      ing.

Lawmakers came and went

To everyone’s delight.

In the longest of sessions

Throughout ‘twas a fight.

Not a lot was accomplished

They just couldn’t agree.

Working behind their closed

   doors where we couldn’t see.

Cooper’s veto got a workout

     and can finally rest.

Despite a little trickery

Most vetoes passed the test.

Voter fraud was uncovered

We felt quite appalled.

Voting rights are important

So a new election was called.

The courts were quite active

The stars of this year.

Judges don’t like gerrymander

      ing

They’ve made that quite clear.

The buzz ‘bout politics

You heard on the street.

Opened heated divisions

And brought speedy retreat.

Most of tried our very best

To ignore the uncivil tone we

       saw grow.

This just isn’t the North

      Carolina

We all want to know.

Whether over the river and

      through the woods

Just loosen your belt and get

     ready to feast.

Be it grandma’s or with family

     or friends

Whatever you do, please

      share with the least.

So we gather at table

Passing turkey and dressing.

Among those near and dear

Giving thanks for our bless

       ings.

Raise a glass to the land of the

       longleaf pine

Where the weak grow strong

       and the strong grow great.

We are thankful to live

      Down home in the

      Old North State.

Tom Campbell is former assistant North Carolina state treasurer and is creator/host of NC SPIN, a weekly statewide TV discussion of N.C. issues that airs on UNC-TV main channel Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m.

www.ncspin.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.