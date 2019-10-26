MOREHEAD CITY —
Give thanks for our best source of community news — the Carteret County News-Times. The editorial staff does its best to comb the county to cover “news we can use.” As an illustration, consider the Oct. 23 Wednesday edition.
It was packed with interesting stories about local developments. The articles ranged from “A” to “W,” and none of those stories made network television news.
“A” is for alpacas. Staff writer Cheryl Burke introduced readers to local alpacas named Pearl and Sandy, who were scheduled to put their personalities on display for Alpaca Farm Day Nov. 2-3 on the Lou Ann and David Sekely farm in Ocean, located off N.C. Route 24.
As the owners of Alpacas of the Crystal Coast, the Sekelys tend to a herd of 18 Huacaya alpacas and create products from their fleece. There are 11 females and seven males on the farm and all are soft as teddy bears, Lou Ann said.
A nominal admission fee from the public benefits either the Misplaced Mutts organization, which offers pets for adoption, or the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter, which brings us to “H.”
A separate front-page article in the same News-Times issue by reporter Burke noted that the county’s Humane Society has received a $70,000 “lifesaving grant” from the Petco Foundation of San Antonio, Texas. The grant essentially “provides free vouchers to pet owners to have their animals spayed and neutered,” Burke wrote. Six local veterinary practices are participating and will accept the vouchers.
A portion of the Petco grant will enable the society to purchase a trailer to be equipped with crates and supplies for the evacuation of animals in the event of natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
“I” is for the International Dark-Sky Association (IDSA), which is coming soon to the town of Bogue … hopefully. News-Times staff writer Brad Rich shared the exciting prospect that the community will enact ordinances to address “light pollution.”
The suggestion was advanced by the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, a regional planning organization that serves nine counties from its headquarters in New Bern. Chad Davis, the regional planning director, offered his assistance in crafting the necessary documents.
One obvious beneficiary of lighting limitations is Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, which operates Field Bogue off N.C. Route 24, an auxiliary landing field. On the other side of Bogue Sound, the town of Emerald Isle also has an opportunity “to partner” in the initiative.
The bottom line: Here’s a grand opportunity for our municipalities adjacent to Bogue Field to say “no” to base encroachment and rectify “problems associated with the unintentional misdirection of light.”
“O” is for the Ocean Cruising Club (OCC), represented in Beaufort by Diane Tetreault, OCC’s local port authority officer. Few knew about the existence of this sailing organization, home based in Dartmouth, Devon, England.
News-Times staff writer Dean-Paul Stephens covered a presentation from Tetreault to the Beaufort town board. She explained the organization’s mission is to encourage “long distance sailing in small boats.” As such, Beaufort has become a popular destination.
“Cruising” is a tourism niche that has international marketing implications, and it’s a small investment to extend the hand of hospitality to cruisers “who spend money in our little town,” Tetreault said.
“W” is for the “Watch for Me NC” program offered through the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The town of Beaufort is one of the newest partners in the statewide grant program, Stephens reported.
Each year, approximately 3,000 pedestrians and 850 bike riders are struck by vehicles in North Carolina. A primary focus of the program is to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Beaufort officials said the town is committed to making the community “more walkable and bikeable.”
Especially impressive were comments shared by a local resident who is blind. His experiences while navigating along the town sidewalks and street crossings helped underscore the need to provide more education to operators of motor vehicles.
In 2017, the town of Pine Knoll Shores was the first municipality in Carteret County to join “Watch for Me NC.” Five of the state’s 100 counties are now partners as well.
It would behoove all of Carteret County’s municipalities to participate … in addition to the county government.
Doing so would send a strong signal that Carteret County cares about enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
Mike Wagoner is a retired chamber of commerce executive and a public relations counselor. maw04@twc.com. blog: wagnabbit.blogspot.com.
