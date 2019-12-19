Published by permission
NORTH HILLS, Calif. —
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I saw MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell giving Nancy Pelosi high-fives for invoking her Catholic faith when she told reporter James Rosen not to mess with her by asking if the move to impeach President Trump was being fueled by personal animosity.
Even if, for just a moment, we overlook Speaker Pelosi’s blatant hypocrisy, her spirited defense of Planned Parenthood and her claim that she is constantly praying for the president, what are we to make of Maddow and O’Donnell having something good to say about Catholicism or any other major religion, aside, perhaps, Islam?
• Like the little train that could, Trump just keeps chugging along. And, what’s more, he’s pulling an economy up a hill to heights it’s never before reached.
Some presidents are victims or beneficiaries of economies they had nothing to do with. But that isn’t the case with Trump. It was he who not only encouraged Congress to lower taxes, but disarmed the regulation crazed, business hating, zealots at the EPA who had been granted dictatorial powers by Barack Obama.
In the past three years, Trump has been responsible for 392 deregulatory actions, reducing by $50 billion the cost to taxpayers, saving the average household $3,100. The overall benefit to the economy has been $220 billion.
It is no accident that the unemployment rate, 3.5%, is the lowest it’s been in 50 years and that wages have gone up 3% in just the past year. The result is 53% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy; 42.7% disapprove.
Who is the 42.7? Who are they who long for the Obama economy?
I can only imagine they are the blindly partisan nitwits who would accuse President Trump of putting thousands of doctors and nurses out of work if he cured cancer.
• He is pushing legislation to force hospitals to tell patients beforehand what procedures and medications will cost them. Naturally, the well-funded hospital industry is fighting back to protect their AMA-approved right to charge whatever they feel like charging for operations, X-rays and over night stays.
Thanks to Trump, it’s just possible that the days of sick and injured people being gouged $10 for a single aspirin might finally come to an end.
• The Democratic primary is shaping up as the best show of 2019 and should have the crowds rolling in the aisle in 2020.
Even though Beto O’Rourke, Bill De Blasio and Kamala Harris, have departed, they’re hardly missed. There’s always someone waiting in the wings.
Adding to the hilarity, we have Pete Buttigieg claiming religion should never be used as a cudgel and then using it to pound on Vice President Mike Pence and insisting there’s no way God would ever belong to the same party as someone as awful as Mike Pence’s boss.
Then to prove what a terrific Christian he, himself, is, he tells a 7-year-old girl — who’s obviously been programmed by her loony parents to claim that she, like Buttigieg, is pro-choice — that she’s obviously very “precocious.”
Bloomberg was being severely chastised by the liberal media for saying Cory Booker is “well spoken,” which is typically said about any black man who doesn’t sound like a cross between Stepin Fetchit and Mike Tyson. But when said by a white man, it is regarded as patronizing, something that is never brought up when it comes to affirmative action.
It reminds me that Joe Biden announced he was seeking his party’s presidential nomination in 2007. When asked to comment on the other contenders, a list that included Barack Obama, John Edwards and Hillary Clinton, he famously remarked about Obama: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”
As patronizing as it may have sounded to others, I guess Obama was happy to have been called articulate, bright and nice-looking, and glad that Biden said “clean” and didn’t mention the stench of marijuana.
Biden is, like Trump, he’s unscripted. Which in his case, might be a euphemism for demented. How else to explain that the day after saying about a woman who hates him: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a bright, wonderful person,” he’s calling an 83-year-old Iowa Democrat “fat, old and a liar”?
© 2019 Burt Prelutsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.