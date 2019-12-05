Judy Willis Brooks, 77, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Randy Moore.
Judy was proud to be born and raised on Harkers Island. She worked for Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay for a number of years, and she thoroughly enjoyed her time there. Judy was a great lover of cats and was known to treat them as her extended family members. Judy will be remembered as a funny and honest person who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Tuten of Harkers Island; brothers, Johnny Van Willis and wife Carolyn of Marshallberg and Sonny Wayne Willis and wife Kathy of Harkers Island; grandson, Daniel Tuten of Beaufort; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Bo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
