Alfred Eugene Bell, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville surrounded by his family.
A memorial service celebrating his life is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church.
A gathering will be held at the church following the service.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
