Teddy G. Quillen, 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Teddy honorably served the country in the U.S. Marines Corps for 20 years and bravely fought in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War, Havelock Post 7315 and the Havelock Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Quillen of the home; daughter, Sheri Tabuchi and husband Johnny of Newport; sons, Tim Quillen Sr. and fiancée Traci Spikes of Newport and Michael Quillen and wife Stacy of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Timmy Quillen Jr. and wife Carlie, Mark Quillen, Desiree Klott and husband Joey, Julian Tabuchi, Jeremy Salter and wife Tara, Marie Quillen, Nick Quillen, Nina Quillen, Christina Quillen and Tiffany Quillen; great-grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Hailey, Dawson, Noah, Landon, Brinley, Gage, Kaleb, Elizabeth, Madison, Mason, Estella Rose, Cassie, Brandy and Jordan; and additional family, Hope Gay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Dow Quillen and Julia Vanhoose Quillen; sisters, Georgia Quillen, Ruth Foster, Pauline Freeman and Loraine Cook; brothers, Bea Quillen, James Quillen, Bruce “Ed” Edward Quillen, Joe Quillen, William Dow Quillen Jr. and Clyde Quillen; sons, Mark Shawn Quillen and Daniel Quillen; and great-grandson, Kannon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.