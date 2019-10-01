Anthony Austin, 84, of Hubert, passed away in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
It was his desire to be cremated. There will be a private service at a later date.
He was born April 26, 1935, in Wellfleet, Mass., a son of the late Oliver L. Austin Jr. and Elizabeth S. Austin. Tony started school in Wellfleet but then spent four years in Japan during the occupation, playing with then-Crown Prince Akihito. When he returned to the United States, he attended Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass., before graduating and going to Wesleyan University. He was then a member of the first class of the U.S. Air Force Academy, eventually graduating from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. After graduating, he served two years in the U.S. Navy and continued his education with a master’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
During the summers while completing his education, Tony was the chief lifeguard at Nauset Beach and also mated on Phil Schwind’s charter boat out of Rock Harbor, both on Cape Cod, Mass. After completing his studies, he taught in private schools and colleges for several years before returning to Cape Cod and his true love of commercial fishing.
Tony met his wife, Ruth, while teaching at Shippensburg State University of Pennsylvania. They married in 1977 and lived in East Harwich, Mass., until 1988 before moving to coastal North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three daughters, Sharon Elizabeth Austin of Huntsville, Ala., Lisa Carroll Austin of Charleston, W.Va., and Valerie Ann Austin of North Carolina; a brother, Timothy Austin of Gainesville, Fla.; and his two fuzzy friends, Jet the black lab and Toby the yellow lab.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
