Percy Edward “Buddy” Garner Jr., 78, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A gathering of friends is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Mr. Garner served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a sheet metal mechanic.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa G. Lawrence and husband Roland of Beaufort; two sons, David P. Garner and wife Carolyn of Southport and James A. Garner and wife Atsuko of Tokyo, Japan; three grandchildren, Shelby M. Garner, Davis Lawrence and Angelica MacPerson; great-granddaughter, Sophia MacPerson; two brothers, Larry N. Garner and wife Nancy of Harkers Island and Prentiss Garner and wife Marie of Hubert; and a sister, Joyce Sanderson of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Veta Norman Garner; wife, Katsuyo Garner; and a sister, Joan Riggs.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
