Terrence “Pops” MacMahon, 74, of Newport, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville after a long, 14-year battle with cancer.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows.
“Pops,” as he was affectionately known, proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime public servant, serving numerous communities over the years as a police officer, firefighter and fire chief. His civic career included being a police officer in New York, where he retired. He served with the fire departments in New York and Broad Creek. He was the chief at Wildwood Fire Department, captain at Western Carteret Fire Department and volunteered with Morehead City and Atlantic Beach fire departments. His hobby and purpose in life was to serve and give back to the community through the fire department. More recently, he assisted with the administrative aspect of the fire department, where his valuable knowledge was a blessing to many Carteret County residents. Pops loved his family and fireman family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda MacMahon of the home; daughter, Tara Ackerson and husband Donald of Newport; sons, Paul Skidmore of Swansboro and Michael MacMahon and wife Heather of Harriman, N.Y.; sister, Muriel Hogan and wife Kathy Wiz of Rehoboth, Del.; grandchildren, Lacey Ackerson, Ellie Ackerson, Ryan MacMahon and Erin MacMahon; and grandfurbabies, Irvin, Lizze and Beasley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Hurst Mayhew.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terrance’s memory to the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, 3010 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.