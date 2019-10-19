Russell Joseph “Rocky” Rosso, 80, of Atlantic Beach, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
His service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kinston.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
