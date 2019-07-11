Tommie Jerome Guthrie, 91, of Hubert, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Burton officiating.
He was born July 14, 1927, in Punta Gorda, Fla., the son of the late Thomas Hubert and Lina Frances Parker Guthrie. Tommie served his country in the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines. He also worked as an electrician at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point until he became disabled, then he farmed and ran a campground until he retired in 1985. At that time, he moved from Cedar Point to Hubert. He loved to spend time in the woods and was an avid deer and bear hunter into his 80s.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Lisk Guthrie of the home; sons, Mike Guthrie and wife Margaret of Pine Knoll Shores, Gregg Guthrie of Newport News, Va., and Bruce Guthrie and wife Penny of Hubert; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Norris of Wendell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his good friend, Tom Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, 118 Hubert Blvd., Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.