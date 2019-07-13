Angela “Angie” R. Southerland, 56, of Bluff City, Tenn., formerly of Morehead City, went to be with her heavenly father Thursday, July 11, 2019. She died at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Her service is at at 2 p.m. today at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Angie was born in Beaufort, S.C., the daughter of Inez Miller the late Allen Miller of Piney Flats, Tenn.
She loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. She enjoyed the ocean, lakes and the river they live on. She enjoyed the view of the mountains from her deck, watching her beloved birds and hummingbirds fly between their feeders and bird houses. She loved nature and all animals.
With her enthusiasm for life, “Positive Pete” lit up every room, no matter how sick she was.
Angie was a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church.
Angie is survived by her husband and love of her life, Koy Southerland of Bluff City, Tenn.; her beloved dog, Maury; her mother, Inez Miller; two sisters, Terrie Slagle and husband Eddie and Audrey Miller; one brother, Joe Miller and wife Danielle; and six nephews, Jake Slagle, Gibson Miller, Ethan Miller, Rylan Miller, Kayson Miller and Colton Miller, whom she loved and cherished with all her heart.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Johnson City, Tenn., is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
(Paid obituary)
