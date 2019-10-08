John King Hill, 60, of Marshallberg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
His service will be private.
Mr. Hill was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla., to the late Shirlie Gray Hill and Patricia King Hill. He worked as a painter for most of his life.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Jones of Beaufort; a daughter, Jessica Hill of Las Vegas, Nev.; one brother, William Hill of Bricktown, N.J.; one sister, Robin Gollehon of Newport; and three grandchildren, Tyler Daniel Jones, Ashen Kalea Jones and Brodie King.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan Burke.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
