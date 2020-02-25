U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. John Donald Smedley, 82, of Swansboro, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was born Feb. 28, 1937, a son of the late Donald Walter and Bertha Pufahl Smedley in Champaign, Ill. John served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of master gunnery sergeant.
He is survived by wife, Margie Hedgepeth Smedley of the home; stepdaughter, Cyndy Natusch of New Bern; stepson, Hank Furry of Bluefield, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Roe of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Mundell Smedley; sons, Mark and Johnnie Smedley; and his daughter, Lisa Walthouer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org or to Onslow County Animal Services, 244 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
