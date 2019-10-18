Ralph Nichols, 78, of Casper Wyo., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
A private memorial will be held for Ralph by family and friends at their favorite fishing hole the next time they go fishing.
Arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Casper, Wyo.
