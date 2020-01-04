Charles “Chuck” F. Lockwood, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Newport.
His service was Thursday at Grace Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment followed at Croatan Community Cemetery in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Laura J. Lockwood of the home; daughter, Beth Stockman and husband Henry of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son, Todd Lockwood and wife Josie of Wilson; sister, Rosalie Alley of Long Beach, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Lockwood and Edith I. Lockwood; a son, Sidney Hugh Lockwood; and a brother, John T. Lockwood.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
