James “Alton” Cannon, 79, of Cape Carteret, ended his journey while surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue. The Rev. Tim Nichols will be officiating.
Alton was born April 16, 1940, to the late Charlie Cannon and Pearly Mae Taylor Cannon, both of Newport. Alton graduated from Swansboro High School and continued on to the U.S. Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne division, and was honorably discharged following injuries suffered in 1960.
Alton was married to Martha Pollard Cannon of Newport June 5, 1960. They were happily married for 59 wonderful years.
Alton worked as an aircraft mechanic and pneudraulics systems mechanic for the Naval Aviation Depot aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for 25 years prior to his retirement in 1996.
Alton was happiest when surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He had the unique ability to repair anything mechanical and welcomed the opportunity to help family and friends, whether by his extensive knowledge, his generous nature or his biting wit. In his spare time, he loved spending time on the waters of Bogue Sound and watching NASCAR.
“The family wishes to thank the 3rd Surgical Nursing Staff, Hospice and the Palliative Care Team at Carteret Health Care, as well as, Dr. Cuervo and the entire staff of the Raab Clinic for their outstanding care and compassion for Alton and our family during his illness. Their kindness will not be forgotten.”
Alton is survived by his loving wife, Marti Cannon of the home; son, James Cannon and wife Nancy of Newport; daughters, Teresa Donohue and husband Marty of Havelock and Liane Hajduk and husband Jeff of Cape Carteret; siblings, Janice Cannon, Cherry Matthews, Brenda White, Sandy Glancy and Roy Cannon; grandchildren, Samantha, Amanda, DeAnna, Jacob, Annette and Jeremy; and great-grandchildren, Zola, Joey, Kayla, Charleigh, Taylor, Cade and Maggie.
Alton was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Cannon; and a son, Jeffrey Cannon.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church building fund, 193 Yacht Club Drive, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
