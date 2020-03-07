Chris Alan Willis, 70, of Otway, won his ultimate game as he entered heaven Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with his wife by his side.
A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Interment will follow at the Lawrence family cemetery on Gillikin Road.
Chris was born in 1950 to Don and Virgie Willis of Harkers Island. He attended Harkers Island Elementary and East Carteret High School, where he graduated in 1970. At any time, you could find him riding the roads on Harkers Island in his mustang, often racing Stevie Dye Chadwick.
On May 15, 1982, Chris married the love of his life, Cindy. They built their life on Otway Farm Road, where he devoted his life to be an amazing father to their two daughters born in 1983 and 1987. Those girls led him to his passion of softball, a pastime he spent countless hours coaching, mentoring and loving girls in the Down East Girls Softball League.
Chris was employed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point from 1987 to 2014, where he held many different positions. He retired as a pneumatics aircraft mechanic. Prior to Cherry Point, he worked his dream job at Longley’s Building Supply.
In his free time prior to getting sick, Chris enjoyed riding to Marshallberg and Shell Point, cutting grass, tinkering on things around the yard and watching N.C. State Basketball. He was in numerous hunting clubs throughout the years and ended as the president of the Bettie Hunting Club. In his prime, he got so much enjoyment gathering early mornings with all the men, running dogs and killing deer or bear. His family loved watching him in the kitchen, cooking his deer tenderloin with gravy and mashed potatoes just for them.
In 2011, he earned his most loved title, “Pop.” His heart grew twice in size when he welcomed twin granddaughters, Vivi and Madi. They brought so much joy to his final nine years. He spoiled them rotten every chance he could. Regardless of how he felt, he picked them up from school every day before he became bed bound. He taught them all about softball, whether from a wheelchair or a bed.
The family would like to give thanks to so many: his special caregivers Wanda, Audrianna and Renae, Dr. Davis and his staff and many special nurses at Carteret Health Care and PruittHealth.
Chris is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy; daughters Kari Willis and husband Blair of Beaufort and Kacyn Willis of Morehead City; grandchildren, Vivian and Maddox Willis of Beaufort; sister, Charlene Willis of Morehead City; mother in-law Myrtle Lawrence of Otway; brother in-law Brownie and wife Debbie of Otway; a sister-in-law Juanita and husband Jay of Otway; nieces and nephews, Don Carroll Willis and wife Leah of Clayton, Jared Willis of Morehead, Renae Willis and husband Jason of Davis, BJ Lawrence of Farmville, Trey Russell and wife Hayley of Tusk and Jayme Russell of Otway; and great-nieces and great-nephews Carleigh and Corey Willis, both of Davis, and Kendalyn Willis of Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Virgie Willis; a brother, Jeffrey Willis; and father-in law, HB Lawrence.
Flowers or memorial gifts are welcome. Memorial gifts can be made to DE Girls Softball League, c/o John Bunting, 112 Craven Drive, Havelock NC 28532, or Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 Highway 70, Smyrna NC 28579.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
