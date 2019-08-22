Ruth Springle, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson and the Rev. Clinton Nelson. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Springle of the home; daughters, Donna Smith of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tammy Mahouchick of Jacksonville; son, Thomas Springle and wife Marilyn of Harkers Island; daughter-in-law, Susan Springle of Swansboro; grandchildren, Sarah Moon and husband Chris, Lewis Bergeron and wife Kim and Charlie Springle; and great-grandchildren, Josh Moon and Landon Bergeron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and Osmon Brinson; son, Charles “Keith” Springle; sister, Frances Hooten; and brothers, Guy Stanley Brinson and Phillip Edward Brinson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
