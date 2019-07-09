Jo Ann Pickett, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her daughter’s home.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She was a loving and caring mother and a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2401 in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Newman of Beaufort; son, Richard Newman III and wife Loyce of Newport; three grandsons, Robert Newman of Portland, Ore., Antonio Newman of Beaufort and Lester Gillberg of Herington, Kan.; great-grandson, George Gillberg of Herington, Kan.; aunt, Mary Hudson of Sea Level; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Guthrie and Minnie Canon; and three brothers, Martin and Edward Guthrie and James Harvey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 72123.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.