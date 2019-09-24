Aaron “Dwaine” Willett, 70, of Hubert, passed peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at 118 Lee Rogers Road in Hubert.
Dwaine was a U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran. He was a resident of Hubert since September 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Deluvina Willett; son, Eric Dwayne Gillis and wife Debbie; daughter, Tina Marie Gillis; four sisters, Camille Willett, Suzanne Willett-Lewis, Sheila Ognjanovac and husband Dane and Stephanie Willett; granddaughter, Kailey Gillis; and great-grandson, Hudson Gillis. Dwaine had many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He had many friends and a brother, the brother he didn’t have as a child, Bud Hurst.
Dwaine was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Joyce Willett; and his grandson, Trevor Ward Gillis.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
