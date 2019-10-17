Curtis Winfred Wise, 100, of Kannapolis, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He has family in Carteret County.
Winfred will lie in state beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, and funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor John Futterer and Elizabeth Fisher, minister of word and service. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, where he will be laid beside his beloved Ethel.
He was born Sept. 12, 1919, in Kannapolis. He is the son of the late William C. Wise Sr. and Mary Owen Wise.
Winfred grew up in Kannapolis, where he attended J.W. Cannon High School. He was employed by Cannon Mills before and after World War II, during which he won three Bronze Stars for heroic performance during his service in the Pacific theater. He spent most of his career after the war serving as the maintenance superintendent of the Kannapolis City Schools, where he was truly loved by teachers, parents and students.
He was a lifelong member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, where he served as a Scout leader, church council member and Sunday school teacher for many years. Winfred was an outstanding craftsman and touched many lives in Kannapolis with his woodwork. A wooden cross he built still hangs in the church sanctuary, and two scale models he built of the original Kimball Church remain on display alongside his handmade communion trays.
In July 2017, Winfred returned to the island of Peleliu, where he had fought more than 70 years’ prior, becoming the oldest World War II veteran to do so.
Winfred was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered as living his life as it should be done and as an example to all.
He is survived by three children, Philip Wise and wife Lynda of Kannapolis, Anne Watts and husband Charles of Emerald Isle and Mark Wise and wife Darlene of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Barbara Wise of Kannapolis; brother, Jay V. Wise of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren, Jason Wise and wife Brittany, Chris Wise and wife Lori, Elizabeth Wise, Ben Watts and wife Caroline, Alan Watts and partner Christen, Paul Wise and Anne Wise; and four great-grandchildren, Jayleigh Wise, Jackson Wise, Owynn Wise and Landon Wise.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ethel Irene Howell Wise; a son, Paul Howell Wise; a granddaughter, Paula Jean Wise; and brothers William C. Wise Jr. and Golden B. Wise.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Arrangements are by Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
