Charles Stuart Lanier, 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham.
A celebration of life service was Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jacksonville with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Interment was Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Online condolences may be made at wwwjonesfh.org.
