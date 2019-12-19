Cora Davis Willis, 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Hill Cemetery, officiated by Billy Paylor.
Cora was born and raised on Harkers Island, where she attended Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. In more recent years, Cora became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Rose of Beaufort and Fay Spickett and husband Eddie of Morehead City; sons, James Dixon Jr. and Johnny Dixon and wife Theresa, all of Gloucester; stepdaughters, Irvina Willis of Beaufort, Vickie Baysden of Elizabeth City and Reva Styron of Cedar Island; grandchildren, David Rose, Chris Rose, Josh Willis and Raven Dixon; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Willis, Dylan Rose, Cole Willis Shelby Rose and Kaitlyn Rose; stepgrandchild, Kelsey Brewer; and stepgreat-grandchildren, M.J. Garrison, Will Spickett, Peyton Spickett, Kyleigh Spickett, Kade Spickett and Bryce Spickett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Willis; parents, Eva and David Davis; daughter, Susie Willis; brother, Clarence Willis; and stepgrandchild, Sonny Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
