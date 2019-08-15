Donald Eugene Huneycutt, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport after a brief illness.
At Don’s request there will be no funeral.
Don was born in Whitmire, S.C., Nov. 20, 1932. As an adolescent, he discovered an aptitude for working on engines. He loved fast cars, boats and motorcycles.
He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, serving in Korea, Hawaii and the Johnson Islands as a jet engine mechanic. He later joined the Air National Guard, worked for General Electric writing manuals for jet engines and worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point at the Naval Air Rework Facility. At one point, he supervised maintenance on the presidential helicopter.
He also loved boats and was the captain and owner of several fishing boats and was one of the first scuba diving boat captains in the area. He ran the Adventure dive boat out of Olympus Dive Shop in Morehead City for a number of years. He also dove on many of the shipwrecks off the Carolina coast, comparing it to being the first person to see an alien planet.
His wife, brother, children, grandchildren and friends wish him well in this new adventure.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Anne Vainwright Huneycutt of the home; his children and their families, Bobby Huneycutt of Durham, Donna Jean Carter of Newport News, Va., Jennifer Hunter of Morehead City, Todd Pollard of California and Michael Doe of Fayetteville; brother, Robert Francis King of Rock Hill; 13 grandchildren; a Porsche Cayman; and a Ford Lightning truck.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
