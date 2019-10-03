Justin Allen Corbett, 30, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the home of Patrick Corbett in Newport.
Justin was an amazing and talented man. He loved the outdoors and was an avid skeet shooter and hunter. Whether he was fishing or surfing, he loved the water. Justin was naturally gifted as an electrician and started working in that field at the age of 16 with his uncle.
He is survived by his mother, Lori Corbett of Jonesboro, Ark.; father, Patrick Corbett of Newport; daughter, Kaylee Paige Corbett of New Bern; son, Joseph Patrick Corbett of Newport; sister, Amanda Mills and husband Jared of Guntown, Miss.; maternal grandparents, William and Brenda Stroud of Newport; paternal grandmother, Marie Corbett of Newport; aunt, Lisa Bitts of Havelock; and uncles, Jay Corbett and Roger Corbett, both of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, J.L. Corbett Sr.; and uncle, William Stroud Jr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
