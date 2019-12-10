Anton Louise Taylor, 63, of Greensboro, formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ebony Taylor of Greensboro; mother, Ruby Jones and stepfather, Alex Jones of Morehead City; one sister, Theresa Taylor of Carthage; and two brothers, the Rev. Alfred Taylor of Austin, Texas, and Timothy Taylor of Atlanta, Ga.
Friends may express condolences at the residence of Ruby and Alex Jones, 2010 Champion Drive, Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
