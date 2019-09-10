Michael William Coffey, 69, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Sept. 09, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
No local service will be held.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force for six years, Michael went on to work as an automobile mechanic.
He is survived by his two sisters, Kathy Plate of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Patricia Bolz of Englewood, Fla.; a brother, Thomas Coffey of Corfu, N.Y.; and his best friend, Neil Ryan of Pine Knoll Shores.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
