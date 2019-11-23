Jesse “Cobb” Jacob Gray, 85, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
Cobb worked on the family farm as a small boy through his early adulthood. He was happily married to the love of his life, Lela Elizabeth Elliott, for 59 years. He began his career as a construction worker for T.A. Loving Co., building bridges in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. He was proud of his work in school to earn his welding certification from Carteret Community College and was well known for his ability to fix anything. He served for 43 years in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forestry Service as a heavy equipment operator and firefighter. Colleagues still remember Cobb for laying the groundwork for what the Croatan National Forest looks like today. Few people realize he also had a part-time job for the Forestry Service playing the role of Smokey the Bear in Christmas parades and school events. His love of forestry and conservation aided him in achieving many awards throughout his professional career and drove him to start his own sawmilling business. Locals today can still remember folks standing in line to have Cobb saw their logs on Saturdays. His Sundays were always devoted to church and family, as a lifelong member and deacon of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He was a humble man whose Christian actions spoke louder than any words he ever spoke.
He is survived by daughters, Christine Ramey and husband Tony Ramey and Patricia “Patsy” Turner and husband Will Turner, all of Newport, and Tammy Bik and husband Brian Bik of Amsterdam, N.Y.; “special son,” Kevin Marvel; and grandchildren, Lindsay Cooley and husband James Cooley, Douglas Marvel, Ashleigh Bik, Jessica Bik, Willie Turner, Melissa Noonan and Sarah Noonan; and sisters, Betty Crispin and Vi Gillen, both of Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Elizabeth Gray; parents, Cicero and Ava Gray; sister, Keturah Lewis; and brothers, Joe Gray and James Gray.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 182 Holly Springs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
