Stephen Edward Griffith, 69, of Otway, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Morehead City after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
The family will celebrate his life in private.
Steve was born Jan. 1, 1950, in Eden (Leaksville) to Ithmer “Pappy” Oliver and Alpha Brammer Griffith. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Steve obtained a bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University in 1977. He spent most of his career as a builder and craftsman, first in Ferrum, Va., and then in Morehead City. His favorite pastimes included collecting classic vinyl albums and vintage tools.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca “Becky” Griffith née Tavenner of the residence; and his daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Lindsey Griffith Polich and husband Kevin of Harrison, Tenn.
Steve was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Samuel; and his sister, Jean.
Memorial donations in memory of Steve can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KN 66675.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.