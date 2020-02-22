Iryma Radford Webb, 93, of Greensboro, formerly of Carteret County, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Well Spring Health Care Center in Greensboro.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Well Spring, Phillips Hall, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro, with the Rev. Nathan Sell officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
Iryma was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Nash County, the daughter of the late Stephen and Iryma W. Bennett. She graduated from Peace College in Raleigh. Iryma was the office manager of Lucas Travel Agency. Iryma was also “Ms. Rocky Mount, N.C.”
She is survived by her son, Brockton “Brock” R. Lyon III of Clover, S.C.; stepchildren, Ann Rambusch and husband Harold of Georgetown, Texas, and William “Bill” Webb and wife Jan of Plano, Texas; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her husbands, Brockton R. Lyon Jr. of Greensboro and E.W. “Billy” Webb Jr. of Pine Knoll Shores; brothers, Robert Bennett and Stephen Bennett; and daughter, Laura Lyon Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Webb’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Webb family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberrfhnorthelm.com.
(Paid obituary)
