Edward E. Lupton, 99, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City following a long illness.
His service is at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
He was born to the late Denton Warren and Lydia Gower Lupton Oct. 19, 1919, in Pantego. He was one of nine children, one of whom died of pneumonia as a child. He proudly served the county in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy during World War II, in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. Following the war, Edward attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and graduated with the class of 1951. Edward then worked for the Seaboard Coastline/Norfolk-Southern Railway in Richmond, Va., and later in Jacksonville, Fla., until his retirement.
He spent his retirement years in Beaufort near his family. Edward was a member at St. Peter’s Methodist Church and was a great lifelong collector of all things. He knew so much history of his lifetime, which he was always eager to share.
“Edward wanted to make his 100th birthday, although the calendar has five weeks, he reached his 100th milestone by our family. He believed the secret to long life was due to being single and never having children of his own, a joke which he enjoyed telling. Edward will be sorrowfully missed, but his stories will live on with his family and friends.”
A special thanks to Sandy, who was with him the past several years, and Mamie, who helped him with his banking, and other family and friends who helped him as well.
Edward leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other family and friends with many wonderful memories and interesting stories of time spent with him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edward’s name to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 111 Hodges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
