John T. Barrows, 72, of Morehead City, went to heaven peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in the company of his wife.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17 at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Father Tom Davis officiating.
John Thomas Barrows was born April 11, 1947, in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Albert H. and Barbara A. Birmingham Barrows. Johnny has been a resident of Morehead City since 1980 and was an active member of St. Egbert Catholic Church. He was very successful in sales and training for the Kirby Co., in which he carried on his father’s legacy for over 20 years. He also played semi professional football for the Chambersburg Cardinals and Yellowjackets, Waynesboro Tigers and the Cumberland Colts. Upon arrival in North Carolina, he met “WooWoo” Harker and worked as a mate and ran the galley for approximately 20 years. “WooWoo” considered Johnny good luck for a great catch. This is where many of Johnny’s other friends came to know him as “Johnny Dollar.”
Other than his love for his family, he loved football, fishing and especially his four-legged children, Barnabus, Mr. Kittles, Frances and Willy. Johnny was always full of enthusiasm, and was friendly and kind to everyone he met, often offering to mow his neighbors’ lawns throughout the neighborhood. He also enjoyed doting on his wife and buying her a bouquet of fresh flowers regularly. He was also known for being a gracious host by anyone who came to his home. Johnny will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Johnny was survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Barbara Noonan Barrows; six brothers, Albert Barrows Jr., Jeff Barrows and wife Denise, Mark Barrows and wife Sherry, Kevin Barrows, David Barrows and Jimmy Barrows; two sisters-in-law: Janet Lanich and husband Steve and Lori Sosnowski and husband Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Ralph and Shirley Noonan; and a sister-in-law, Robin.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA or Best Friends Animal Society.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
