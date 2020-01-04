Larry “Ike” Moore, 74, of Hubert, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
Ike proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his time in the military, and at a young age, he started working in the coal mining industry. Through his hard work, dedication and determination, he worked his way to the top, where he later became the president of the company. He enjoyed staying busy, so following his career there he used his many skills and worked as a property manager and real estate broker. Ike will be remembered as a patient, loving and encouraging husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Moore of the home; daughter, Andelien Koscierzynski of Hubert; sons, Jeremy Moore and wife Michelle of McCarr, Ky., and Larry Moore and wife JoElla of Majestic, Ky.; sister, Carol Ball and husband James of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Zachary Moore, Brooklyn Moore, Alyssa Koscierzynski, Allyson Koscierzynski, Alex Moore, Hailee Moore and Kailee Moore; and special family friends, Tim Baker and Toni LePage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Noveline Moore.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
