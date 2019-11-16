Jerry Lee Garner Sr., 78, of St. Pauls, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate.
Jerry was born and raised in Morehead City. He served in law enforcement for more than 20 years, beginning with the Morehead City Police Department and then onto the N.C. Highway Patrol. Following his law enforcement career, he worked at UPS, where he retired after 20 years of employment.
Jerry enjoyed horses and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club for retired law enforcement and the Fort Bragg Harley Owners Group.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry Lee Garner Jr. of Morehead City, Greg Garner of Morehead City, Frankie Garner of Beaufort and Robin Garner of Beaufort; daughters, Jerri Leigh Dingledine and husband John of Arizona and Kelly Garner of St. Pauls; grandchildren, Summer Garner Beasley and her husband Brandon, Remi Garner, Maci Tuttle and Jasper Garner; and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Beasley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillie Garner; sister, Bobby Thomason; and brother, Robert Garner.
The family will receive friends following the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to Munden Funeral Home to help with final expenses, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
