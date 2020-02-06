Doretha Martin, 84, of Havelock, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Piney Grove AME Zion Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at the Martin family cemetery.
Family and friends may express condolences at 225 Fisher Town Road. Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
