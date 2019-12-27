Thomas A. O’Keefe, 89, of Morehead City, died Sunday Dec. 15, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas R. Davis presiding. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
