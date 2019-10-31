Beatrice Marie Olack, 69, of Atlantic Beach, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
A funeral Mass was Thursday at St. Egbert Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas R. Davis presiding.
Beatrice was born April 16, 1950, in Sylvania, Ohio, to the late Aaron and Florence Jones. Following high school, she attended Wesleyan College and obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She proudly served her county in the U.S. Navy as a registered nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Col. Jerome A. Olack, M.D., of Atlantic Beach; two daughters, Sara Beatrice Olack, M.D., and husband Paul Riordan, M.D., of Durham and Ann Elizabeth Olack of Anchorage, Alaska; mother, Florence Marie Jones; siblings, Karon Dishman and husband David of Greensboro, Wendy Jones, Sandra Jones and Thomas Jones; and one nephew, Stephan and companion Ruth, all of Toledo, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Jones of Toledo, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
