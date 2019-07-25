Janet Marie Lyles, 69, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Janet Lyles July 20, 2019. She dedicated her life to public service. She once stated, “I would drop anything if I knew I could help someone,” and this statement is reflected in her life’s work. She was born in Polk County. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergraduate school, as well as law school.
Janet was a member of many organizations, which she served with great passion. She was a member of the N.C. Advocates for Justice, serving on the board of governors from 2005-14. She was a valuable member of the Social Security Disability Advocacy and Workers’ Compensation Sections. In 2015, Janet was recognized for her dedication and advocacy for Social Security and workers’ compensation with a lifetime achievement award from the N.C. Advocates for Justice, and she also is a past recipient of the Ebbie Award. Janet belonged to the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives and Workers Injury Law and Advocacy Group. She was a fountain of knowledge regarding Social Security Disability and Workers’ Compensation Law, and she was certified as a specialist in both areas.
Janet Lyles was a managing partner of Davis, Murrelle, and Lyles, P.A., where she worked for 25 years advocating on behalf of residents of eastern North Carolina. She has impacted so many lives with her tireless drive and expertise.
Words cannot express our sadness of her loss. Her accomplishments are truly innumerable, and we feel honored to have worked alongside her. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
She is survived by her niece, Jordan Gaffney and husband John of Charlotte; nephew, Colin Lyles and wife Abby of Atlanta, Ga.; great-niece, Juliet Lyles of Atlanta, Ga.; great-nephew, John Gaffney Jr. of Charlotte; and sister-in-law, Patricia Lyles of Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Colon Henry Lyles and Annie Laura McSwain, both of Rutherfordton; and a brother, Donald R. Lyles of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
