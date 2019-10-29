Mark Warren Springfield, 46, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with his family by his side.
A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating.
He was born Nov. 2, 1972, in Quantico, Va. Mark was a tile worker with Al Barnes Carpet and loved to make things look beautiful. He loved to spend time with his family, especially at the yearly Springfield family reunions. Mark was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and golf. He was an outstanding golfer and loved playing with his family and friends. Mark was a very outgoing, loving young man with the kindest of hearts. He would do anything for anybody. If wealth and richness is measured by loving people and being loved, he was a very wealthy young man.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Warren Springfield of the home; loving companion, Mendy Barrow of Cape Carteret; brothers, Kirk Springfield of Williamsburg, Va., Michael Springfield and wife Tanya of Cape Carteret and Daniel Springfield and wife Stacey of Nicaragua; nieces, Holly and Riley Springfield; and nephews, Jacob, Joshua and John Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Springfield.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association online at alsa.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
