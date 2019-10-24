Albert Ehresman, 87, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.
His service with military honors is at noon today at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Korea and received the Purple Heart. He retired after 34 years with Lakehurst Naval Station as an electrical engineer with civil service. He was a member of the American Legion for 48 years, as well as the Veterans of Foreign War and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dorothy Krafft Ehresman of the home; stepdaughter, Kathy Lockowitz; stepson, Keith Krafft; brothers, Earl Spytek of Florida and Louis Ehresman of Texas; his cat, Abigail; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Buselea; a son, Lawrence Ehresman; parents, Henry and Helen Ehresman; and a sister, Lois Venell.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
