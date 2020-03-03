Winnie Grace Hill Gwaltney, 96, of Morehead City, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday in Westview Cemetery.
She was a devoted and loving wife to Odis Elwood Gwaltney, who died April 12, 1971. Together they established a successful business, Gwaltney Paint and Wallpaper Co. Later she worked in the office of Kinston Plumbing and Heating for many years.
Grace made this world a better place while she was here. She filled a room with her love and infectious smile. She always had a kind word for everyone, as she was admittedly a peacemaker. Wherever she went, she let everyone know that Kinston was home and First Baptist Church was her church. She served her church as a faithful circle member, Sunday school teacher for the 2- and 3-year-olds, a Cub Scout den mother and helped in the office. Above all else, she was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always giving of herself, not only for her family, but for anyone in need, sick or dying. She represented God’s love during her entire life and has always served others.
“She has touched so many lives and will be terribly missed. We will look forward to seeing her again. We love you Mom!”
Grace leaves behind her children, Gracie Pressly and Eddie Gwaltney; grandchildren, Randall and Kevin Payne, Spencer Glover and Martha Gwaltney; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tanna and Maegan Payne and Joe and Grace Glover.
She has joined her husband, Elwood Gwaltney; parents, Lucy and Grimsley Hill; and siblings, Nell Hill, Blaney Hill, Taylor Hill, John Hill and Mary Elizabeth Malpass. What a joyous reunion.
The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home in Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504, in her memory.
(Paid obituary)
