Algernon “Sam” L. Ingram, 69, of Inglewood, Calif., formerly of Beaufort, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Los Angeles, Calif.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. O.C. Donald Sr. officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 40 years, Doris Kelly of the home; daughter, Tammy L. Ingram of Palmdale, Calif.; son, Lee Walsh of Liverpool, England; stepchildren, Marilyn Smith and Khalfini Smith of Inglewood, Calif., and Melody Roberson of Indianapolis, Ind.; his remaining sibling, whom he loved dearly, Sharon M. Ingram; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at 412 Craven St., Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
