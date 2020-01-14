Jimmy Ray Durham, 73, of Newport, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Jimmy honorably served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a faithful member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Durham of the home; son, Davie Durham of Richmond, Va.; stepfather, Clifford R. Wilson of Havelock; a sister, Sandra Styron of Newport; nieces, Wendy Willis, Cathy Cambell and husband Joey, Janet Willis and Donna Durham; nephews, Joey Styron, Eddie Durham, Wayne Durham, David Lewis, Bennett Rose, Allen Willis and wife Cathy and Rodney Willis; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Durham; mother, Bertha Durham; sisters, Jean Willis and Myron Clark; brothers, Jackie Durham, Pete Durham, Wayne Durham and Tommy Durham; brother-in law, Joseph C. Styron Sr.; and a niece, Jamie Styron Parmley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
