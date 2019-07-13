Jerry Cornelius Jones, 69, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
Jerry served the country in the U.S. Navy. His culinary skills began in the military and grew in the years to come, which made him an excellent cook. He was a hardworking man who owned and operated his own business, Roof Doctor. Jerry was a part of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
He is survived by his father, Robert Jones Sr. of Port Sulphur, La.; daughter, Denise Jones Wallace of Maryland; son, Jerry Jones Jr. of Maryland; sisters, Meatrice Jones of Fayetteville, Tonia Gillikin and husband Will of Newport and Jennifer Anderson of Lake Charles; brothers, Robert Jones Jr. of Charlotte, Russell Jones and wife Vodra and Andre Jones, all of Morehead City; and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vi-Nellie Hodge Jones; a sister, Linda Johnson; and a brother, Emerson Jones.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.