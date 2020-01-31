Barbara H. Davis, 83, of Roswell, Ga., died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Sunrise at Ivey Ridge Assisted Living in Alpharetta, Ga.

A celebration of her life is at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Roswell United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be made at www.northsidechapel.com.

