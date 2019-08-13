Lavonda Marie Hubbard Vann, 50, of Beaufort, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Allen H. Vann of the home; son, Brandon Tyrone Campbell of Staten Island, N.Y.; one sister, Ophelia Hubbard of Morehead City; and one granddaughter.
Family and friends may express condolences at 412 Pollock St. in Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern. Online condolences may be made at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.