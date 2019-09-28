Greg Thomasson, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Greg was an amazing man who lived a fulfilled life. He honorably served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he held the rank of first lieutenant. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Morehead City. Greg obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations from the University of Arkansas State. During high school, at A & O (Altamahaw and Ossipee) Greg played football achieving All Conference and All State honors. His incredible athletic talent afforded him the opportunity to play football in Marine Corps and the highlight of his football career was playing for the San Diego Chargers. As the years went on, he traded the football field for the golf course and was known to be an avid golfer. Gardening was another interest for Greg. He kept his yard immaculate and enjoyed the beauty of his gardening.
He is survived by his son, Will Pratt of South River; sisters, Dawn Troxler and Sue Massey and husband Bernie, all of Burlington; brothers, Nick Thomasson of Columbia, S.C., and Tripp Thomasson and wife Teresa of Irmo, S.C.; sister-in-law, Nadine Thomasson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Garner Thomasson; parents, Paul and Alice Thomasson; daughter, Sandy Pratt Jones; brothers, Homer Thomasson, Dan Thomasson and Jim Thomasson; sisters-in-law, Mildred Thomasson and Nancy Thomasson; brother-in-law, Paul Troxler; and fury companion, Cleo.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
