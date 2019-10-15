Sherry Allen Campbell, 66, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Friday at Cstone Church, 301 Friendly Road, Morehead City. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor.
Sherry was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Raleigh and spent much of her childhood in Creedmoor on her grandparents’ farm. She loved growing up with her large family and always spoke of fond memories with them.
Sherry and her husband Robert relocated in 1986 to the seaside town of Beaufort to raise their children and that’s where she enjoyed being a proud stay at home mother. She loved beach music, especially The Embers, and the holidays. She would create elaborate decorations for her house, especially on Halloween. Sherry never met a baby that didn’t like her, and it could be said that she was a “baby whisperer.” She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed dearly by them.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Campbell of the home; daughters, Katina Buck and husband Asa of Beaufort and Carrie Benjamin and husband Stephen of Wilmington; son, Josh Campbell and wife Melissa of Summerville, S.C.; brothers, Cavin Allen and Perri Allen, both of Garner; sister, Cindi Cuthrell and husband Rob of Bath; uncle, Gary Roberts and wife Barbara; aunt, Jeanne Rouse and husband Ben of Creedmoor; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joanne Allen; sister, Vickie Thomas; aunts, Bettye Moody and Madelene Steele; cousin, Vann Moody; maternal grandparents, Hazel and Battle Roberts; and paternal grandparents, Cornelia and Archie Allen.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.