Boyd Thomas Miller, 80, of Cape Carteret, went to be with his Lord and savior Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with his dedicated wife by his side.
His service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Swansboro with Dr. Randy Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, with funeral honors from the U.S. Air Force.
He was born April 15, 1939, in Lenoir to the late Rev. Lawrence Avery Miller and Caroline Agnes Baker Miller.
Boyd and his family came to reside on the coast when he was assigned to New River Air Station and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point by HFSI as a field engineer to aid the military in installation/maintenance of computer hardware. Boyd served in the U.S. Navy for four years, traveling to Japan and Taiwan and attained the rank of petty officer third class (E-4). After serving in the Navy, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of senior airman (E-4). He also played professional softball for the USAF. He was a member of Marshallberg Baptist Church.
Every day of Boyd’s married life, he never failed to express his unwavering love, compassion and appreciation to his beloved wife and sons. He consistently set a shining example for his sons, grandsons and granddaughters of what it is to be strong, patient and, most importantly, a Christian.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janice Elaine Buff Miller; their two sons, Terry and wife Myra of Newport and Tracy and wife Angela of Huntersville; and one brother, Larry Dean Miller of Hudson.
He was also a devoted and very loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of six, always affectionately known as “Pap” to Crystal Lukefahr Johnson and her daughters Deanna, 18, Emma, 10, and Gracie, 3, all of Morehead City, Mary Lukefahr, partner Timothy Tompkins and their daughter Addison, 6, all of Hubert, Turner Thomas Miller and his future wife Callie Cleckner of Bloomington, Ind., Kelsey Thalman, her husband Andrew and their two sons Mattix, 11, and Riley, 6, all of Concord, Megan Baughman and Tyler Miller, both of Concord, and Jesse Heape of Huntersville.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jolene Cooper, Gwen Honeycutt, Olivia Cooke and Dare Brittain; and a brother, Lawrence B. Miller.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshallberg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
